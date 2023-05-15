Norway’s king released from hospital after treatment for infection

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V has been released from a hospital Monday after receiving treatment for an infection. The 86-year-old monarch was admitted to Oslo’s main hospital, Rikshospitalet, a week ago. The Norwegian palace hasn’t disclosed what kind of infection he had. It was unclear if the king would take part in observances for National Day on Wednesday, which commemorates the signing of the Constitution of Norway. The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his father’s royal duties. The king is Norway’s head of state but holds no political power, so the duties are ceremonial.

