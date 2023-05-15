Liz Weston: 3 steps to downsize in a hurry

Despite our plans, life sometimes throws a curveball. Maybe you have to move quickly and can’t take everything, or you’re helping to clear out a family member’s home on a short timeline. Focus first on four things that need special handling: paperwork, photos, prescriptions and perishables. With those out of the way, turn to things you, your family member or an heir definitely want to keep. Set a timeline and make plans for transferring them. Then, deal with anything that’s left. You have several options, from full-service estate sales managed by a professional to DIY listings and donations.

