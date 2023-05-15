Kentucky voters choose GOP candidate to take on Democratic Governor Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans are picking a nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Tuesday’s primary elections. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft are considered the front-runners in the 12-candidate field vying for the GOP nomination. Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind Cameron, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a last-minute endorsement for Craft. Whoever gets the most votes in Tuesday’s primary will be the GOP nominee because there is no runoff rule. Beshear awaits the winner of the GOP primary for what’s sure to be a tumultuous general election bid in the red-leaning state.

