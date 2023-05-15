Georgia sheriff agrees to policy review to settle students’ race discrimination complaint

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has agreed to review his department’s policies on bias-free policing to settle a race discrimination complaint filed by a historically Black college after one of its sports teams was pulled over and searched for drugs. The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will also examine its policies on traffic stops and searches and make any necessary changes. Deputies in April 2022 pulled over a bus transporting the women’s lacrosse team from Delaware State University. No one was arrested after deputies searched the bus for drugs. But Delaware State’s president says the team was intimidated and humiliated. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman, who is Black, says his department doesn’t practice racial profiling.

