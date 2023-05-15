English scrap metal recycler sentenced to 9 months in jail for wall collapse that killed 5

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The British workplace safety agency says the owner and a manager of a scrap metal recycling plant have been sentenced to nine months in jail for safety lapses after a wall collapsed and killed five migrant workers. The owner of Hawkeswood Metal Recycling was sentenced and two of his companies fined 1.6 million pounds ($2 million) on Monday in Birmingham Crown Court for violating the Health and Safety at Work Act. The workers were killed instantly in July 2016 when the 50-ton wall toppled onto them at the start of their shift at the plant. They had to be identified by fingerprints. The defendants denied jeopardizing worker safety.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.