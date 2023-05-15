Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says there’s been “no progress” on debt ceiling talks. The Republican speaker told reporters Monday at the Capitol that the situation is “very concerning” as time narrows to avert a crisis. President Joe Biden is set to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to the congressional leaders Monday that the June 1 deadline remains unchanged, but she did say the timeline could move “days or weeks later than the estimate.” Biden is scheduled to leave for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday.

By LISA MASCARO, FATIMA HUSSEIN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.