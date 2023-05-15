Argentine tourist killed in Mexico machete attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tourist from Argentina who was seriously wounded in a May 12 machete attack in Mexico has died. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said the tourist _ whose name was not released _ died of his injuries Monday at a hospital in Mexico City. However, the Tala Rugby Club based in Cordoba, Argentina said the dead man was one of their players, Benjamín Gamond. A group of three Argentines were attacked by a Mexican man with a machete May 12 in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua, on the Pacific coast.

