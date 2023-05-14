World’s oldest dog, according to Guinness, celebrates 31st birthday

The world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. His owner says a party was held Saturday for Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog. Bobi has lived his entire life in the rural Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Leonel Costa says he has owned several other old-aged dogs in the past. However, he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s. Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which registered Bobi in 1992.

