Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer says a weekend cyberattack caused the biggest disruption to its operations in 27 years and prevented it from publishing its Sunday print edition. The Inquirer said on its website that the attack was detected Saturday morning when employees found that the paper’s content-management system wasn’t working. It says the attack caused the most significant disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a blizzard in January 1996. Weekend editor Diane Mastrell said Monday that Sunday subscribers were sent the early edition of the paper that didn’t include stories written Saturday. On Monday, however, subscribers received the full Monday paper.

