NYC skyscrapers turning to carbon capture to lessen climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. In large part, that means emissions released from giant boilers that heat water for people’s showers, sinks and radiators. The boilers generally burn natural gas or heating oil, which generates lots of carbon dioxide along with other pollution. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it’s locked in pretty much forever.

