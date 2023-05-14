New Chicago mayor pledges commitment to progressive strategy, asks for unity

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation’s third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.