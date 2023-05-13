German rail union cancels planned two-day strike after employers meet minimum wage demand

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers in Germany says it is cancelling plans for a two-day strike after employers met one of its key demands. The EVG union said earlier this week that its members would walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn said this would affect all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also wouldn’t run. Negotiations on a broader deal continue. The strike, which would have affected dozens of other rail companies as well as freight traffic, would have been one of the biggest in recent years, following a previous large-scale walkout in April.

