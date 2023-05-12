UN envoy: Humanitarian deal between warring sides is a first step toward a cease-fire in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Sudan said that the humanitarian deal reached by the countries warring generals is an important first step toward a cease-fire. Volker Perthes said, on Friday, that the most important thing is that both sides are committed to continue talks. The Sudanese military and the country’s paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, signed a pact vowing to alleviate humanitarian suffering across the country. The World Health Organization says violence in Sudan has so far killed over 600 people, including civilians. The agreement promises to provide civilians fleeing conflict areas with safe passage and to protect humanitarian operations.

