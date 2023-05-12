Ukraine secures logistics hub near Bakhmut as Russia says it repelled attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian military commander says territorial gains this week south of the hotly contested city of Bakhmut have secured an important logistics hub. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reports on Friday it has repelled 26 Ukrainian attacks in a region north of the city. Ukrainian military officials have dismissed speculation that the fighting and forward movement in and around Bakhmut signal that a much anticipated counter-offensive is underway. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv is delaying the big push because Ukraine lacks enough Western weapons.

