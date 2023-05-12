UEFA rebuts claim Istanbul in doubt as Champions League final host after election

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA insists the Champions League final will be played in Istanbul no matter the outcome of this weekend’s Turkish elections. The European soccer body hit back at a newspaper report that claims Lisbon is being explored as a standby option if there is turmoil in Turkey following the presidential election. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a close race to extend his 20-year grip on power. The Daily Mail in London claimed UEFA made an “informal approach” to Portuguese officials in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.