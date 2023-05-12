Turkish Red Crescent chief, slammed for selling tents meant for quake survivors, steps down

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the head of Turkey’s Red Crescent organization has stepped down, months after the aid agency came under intense criticism for selling tents to a charity instead of dispatching them directly to areas devastated by a powerful earthquake in February. Kerem Kinik’s resignation on Friday came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his actions during a town hall meeting with young people while campaigning for Sunday’s parliamentary and presidential elections. Erdogan had previously remained silent on the scandal that had led to widespread outrage and calls for Kinik to resign.

