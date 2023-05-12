South Africa summons US ambassador over weapons for Russia allegations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. ambassador to a meeting over allegations he made that the country had provided Russia with arms and ammunition for its war in Ukraine. The ministry says Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor also planned to speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. U.S. Ambassador Reuben Brigety said Thursday that weapons and ammunition were loaded onto a Russian ship at a naval base near Cape Town in December. South Africa could be in breach of international law, if it provided the arms. President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation was already underway. His office said it had “no evidence” that weapons or ammunition were loaded onto the ship.

