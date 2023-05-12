Serbia’s populist leader denounces planned Belgrade bridge blockade after shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist leader has sharply denounced opposition plans to block a key bridge and highway in Belgrade on Friday to press their demands in the wake of last week’s mass shootings in the Balkan country that left 17 people dead, including many children. President Aleksandar Vucic said that the blockade later on Friday amounted to “violence in politics” and “harassment” of citizens but said that police would not intervene to prevent it “unless people’s lives are in danger.” Thousands marched last Friday in Belgrade to demand the resignations of government ministers and the withdrawal of broadcast licenses for two TV stations close to the state that promote violence, hosting convicted war criminals and crime figures on their programs.

