Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit health officials’ power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor has vetoed Republican legislation that would have provided a financial boost to pregnancy centers run by abortion opponents and curbed state and local officials’ powers during infectious disease outbreaks. The two measures scotched Friday by Gov. Laura Kelly were part of a wave of conservative policies passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures this year. The vetoes will stand because Kansas lawmakers have adjourned for the year. The first measure would have granted new state income tax credits to donors to pregnancy centers that seek to discourage abortions. The second would have stripped state and local officials of their authority to prohibit public gatherings during infectious disease outbreaks or order quarantines for infected people.

