Guatemala’s El Periodico newspaper to shut down amid founder’s prosecution

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan newspaper known for hard-hitting investigations of government corruption and whose founder is currently on trial, has announced that it will shut down. El Periódico had stopped its print edition in November, but had continued to publish as a digital outlet. José Rubén Zamora is on trial for money laundering and other charges, allegations he has said were trumped up to silence an independent media outlet that has been critical of President Alejandro Giammattei’s administration. El Periódico will cease to publish May 15.

