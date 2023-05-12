AP Election Brief | What to expect in Kentucky as Republicans choose a nominee for governor

Kentucky Republicans will choose a nominee Tuesday to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the most watched elections of the year. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are among the 12 Republicans in the race. Beshear has nominal opposition in the Democratic primary. He won the 2019 general election by less than 1 percentage point in the heavily Republican state, setting up what is likely to be a highly competitive general election this year. Republicans also are choosing nominees for secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and agriculture commissioner. Democrats are choosing a nominee for agriculture commissioner.

