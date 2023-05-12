A year after Buffalo supermarket massacre, city’s Black youth still shaken
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — As Buffalo, New York, marks one year since a racist massacre at a supermarket, many young Black people in the city are grappling with a shaken sense of personal security and complicated feelings about how their community was targeted. City officials will hold memorial events Sunday in the neighborhood where a white supremacist killed 10 shoppers and workers at the Tops Family Market. Some teens who live in the neighborhood say they still feel nervous in public places and are thinking about racism in ways they didn’t before the attack.