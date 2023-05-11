With Missouri ban on gender-affirming care likely, Kansas City Council to vote on sanctuary status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials in Missouri’s largest city could vote on a resolution to make it a sanctuary for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care. The expected vote Thursday by the Kansas City Council comes a day after state lawmakers passed a bill banning such care for transgender minors and restricting it for some adults. The governor is expected to sign it. The vote also comes as a judge considers a proposed emergency rule from Republican state Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.