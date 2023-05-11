US jobless claims filings highest since 2021, but job market remains healthy

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in four months, though the labor market remains healthy by historical standards. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 6 rose by 22,000 to 264,000. That’s up from the previous week’s 242,000 and the highest since January 14. The weekly claims numbers are seen as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs. American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.

