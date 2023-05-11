US ambassador accuses South Africa of providing arms to Russia; president cites investigation
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to South Africa has accused the country of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia. Ambassador Reuben Brigety said the U.S. government was certain that military equipment was loaded onto a Russian cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town for three days in December. He says the weapons were then brought to Russia. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation was underway. His office added there was currently “no evidence” the cargo was weapons. But the AP has established that the vessel in question is tied to a Russian company sanctioned by the U.S. for transporting military equipment for the Russian government.