Timeline: Extradition of prime suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on a Dutch Caribbean island is now facing extradition to face criminal charges in the United States. Peru’s government on Wednesday issued an executive order allowing the temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot. The Dutchman will be prosecuted for alleged extortion and wire fraud charges involving promises to lead Holloway’s family to her body, which was never found. Van der Sloot has never been charged in connection with her disappearance. A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows for a suspect be temporarily extradited to face trial, but requires them to “be returned” after judicial proceedings conclude.

