Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been convicted of first-degree murder for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Forty-four-year-old Alexis Saborit was found guilty Thursday in the slaying of 56-year-old America Thayer in July 2021. Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell while they were in a vehicle near downtown Shakopee, then he decapitated her with a machete. Witnesses in other cars and nearby homes saw the attack. Saborit fled and disposed of the murder weapon along the way. He was arrested more than one mile away near a hotel where he was staying.

