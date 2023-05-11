Kansas officials to consider legal settlement with business over COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ governor and top state lawmakers plan to consider a proposed legal settlement between the state and the owner of a Wichita fitness studio forced to shut down during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and then operate under restrictions. Approval of the settlement Thursday by Gov. Laura Kelly and eight legislative leaders would end a state court lawsuit filed in December 2020 by Ryan Floyd and Omega Bootcamps Inc. that has yet to go to trial in Wichita. Kansas law requires the governor’s and top lawmakers’ approval of the settlement. The lawsuit argued the state used private business property for the public’s benefit when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.

