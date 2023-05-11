Germany: Several people injured in explosion at residential building

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been injured in an explosion at a residential building in the western town of Ratingen. A spokesperson for police in nearby Mettmann said that officers are among those injured, but was unable to immediately provide further details. She told The Associated Press that a large police presence was at the scene of the incident. She said it is a multi-occupancy residential building. Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf.

