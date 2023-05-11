French prosecutors seek trial for Sarkozy over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are seeking to send former President Nicolas Sarkozy to trial on charges that he received millions in illegal campaign financing from the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. The French national financial prosecutor’s office announced its decision Friday to seek a trial after a decade of investigation. Twelve others are also charged. It is now up to judges to determine whether to move ahead. The case is the biggest of multiple corruption investigations involving Sarkozy. He has been convicted in two others. He denies wrongdoing in all cases.

