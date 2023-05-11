Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending his lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case. Favre and McAfee both announced the settlement Thursday. He apologized during “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and said he did not have to make a payment to Favre to settle the suit. Favre said on Twitter that McAfee’s earlier comments were an attempt to be funny and were not based on personal knowledge. Both said they would rather talk about football. McAfee is a former NFL punter.

