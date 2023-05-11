Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week; staff talks proceed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s follow-up meeting with congressional leaders on averting a potential debt default has been postponed until next week. The meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the other leaders was originally set for this Friday. Staff level talks have been progressing privately for the past two days over a separate budget deal that could ease the debt ceiling vote. The White House said those conversations will continue over the weekend. But McCarthy said there’s not enough progress. This comes as Donald Trump says Republicans should “do a default” if they don’t get the spending cuts they want with Biden.

