Teen killed, 9 injured in knife attack in Polish orphanage

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say a 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland. A 19-year-old man suspected in the attack has been arrested according to regional police. The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. Four children and a tutor have been hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. Four others did not need hospital treatment.

