Swiss villagers told to evacuate over Alpine rockslide alert

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in eastern Switzerland have ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday evening because geology experts say a mass of 2 million cubic meters of Alpine rock looming overhead could break loose and spill down in coming weeks. Local leaders told a town hall and press event on Tuesday that residents could return to the village from time to time the village starting Saturday, but not stay overnight. Officials say measurements indicated a “strong acceleration over a large area” in recent days, and “up to 2 million cubic meters of rock material will collapse or slide in the coming 7 to 24 days.”

