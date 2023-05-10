Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher, an attorney for his mother said it still isn’t clear how the boy got the gun. Police have said Deja Taylor legally purchased the gun used in the Jan. 6 shooting. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that aired Wednesday, James Ellenson says no one knows how he got it. Taylor says her son has ADHD and “doesn’t sit still ever.” Taylor was charged last month with felony neglect and reckless storage of a firearm. The boy won’t be prosecuted. Taylor said she feels responsibility for the shooting and apologized to the teacher, Abigail Zwerner.

