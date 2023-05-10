Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season. The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The Patriots will “host” the Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt. The Jets will host the Dolphins a day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.

