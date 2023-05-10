Hollywood legends Bergen, Fonda, Keaton, Steenburgen form friendship while making ‘Book Club’ movies

Candice Bergen hatched the idea for a sequel to “Book Club” before the first had even come out. She decided that she, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton would have to go to Italy. The dream came true. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” out Friday, finds the women traveling to Rome, Venice and Tuscany. It’s part bachelorette party for Fonda’s character, who is getting married for the first time (to Don Johnson) and part bucket list fulfillment. Years ago, life had gotten in the way of a trip, and post-pandemic they’re all feeling a little more adventurous.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.