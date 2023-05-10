Groff, Lethem excerpts featured in free e-book compilation

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction from such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Lethem, Lauren Groff, and Sigrid Nunez as well as a biography of the late Rep. John Lewis are among the upcoming works excerpted in a free e-book compilation published Wednesday. “Buzz Books 2023: Fall/Winter,” released by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch, includes dozens of fiction and nonfiction books scheduled for later this year. Novels include Groff’s “The Vaster Wilds,” Lethem’s “Brooklyn Crime Novel” and Nunez’s “The Vulnerables.” The e-book release also features excerpts from Raymond Arsenault’s “John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community.”

