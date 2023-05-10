Greenpeace sues Italian energy company ENI over climate change; ENI says lawsuit is ‘groundless’

ROME (AP) — Greenpeace and an environmental coalition including 12 Italian citizens are suing Italian energy company ENI. They’re accusing it of knowingly contributing to climate change. ENI is pushing back. The company said Wednesday that it would demonstrate in court the “groundlessness” of the lawsuit and the “correctness” of its decarbonization strategy. The complaint names ENI, the Italian Economy Ministry and an Italian state lender and public investment bank. Greenpeace is seeking past and future damages as a result of “climate change to which ENI has significantly contributed by its conduct in recent decades while being aware of it.”

