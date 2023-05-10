Atlanta to pay journalist $105,000 to settle lawsuit over 2020 protest arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a freelance journalist say the city of Atlanta has agreed to pay him $105,000 to settle a lawsuit over his arrest while covering a demonstration in 2020. Sharif Hassan had filed a federal lawsuit claiming his constitutional rights were violated, including his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. His lawyers say Hassan was arrested while taking photos, two minutes after a nighttime curfew took effect. He says he was forced to the ground and handcuffed despite repeatedly telling officers he was a working journalist. Other members of the news media were allowed to continue working. His lawyers announced the settlement Monday.

