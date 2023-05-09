Saudi Arabia to reopen embassy in Syria as relations improve

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s news agency reports that the kingdom’s embassy in Syria will resume work 11 years after it was closed as the two countries’ relations improve. Tuesday’s announcement comes nearly a month after Syria and Saudi Arabia said they were moving toward reopening embassies and resuming airline flights. Last month’s development followed a visit by Syria’s top diplomat to the kingdom, the first since Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 and a visit by Syria’s foreign minister to Riyadh. On Sunday, the 22-member Arab League agreed to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syria back into the fold.

