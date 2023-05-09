Minnesota governor to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince will be honored with a renamed stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and recording studios. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was preparing to sign a bill Tuesday to make the change. Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of road in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. It will be designated the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The nearby Paisley Park complex, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world as a museum run by his estate. It’s also where Prince died in 2016 at age 57.

