Michigan paper mill with unusual illnesses reopens

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan paper mill has resumed operations after closing for three weeks to deal with an outbreak of fungal infections. The Billerud Paper Mill in Escanaba says it reopened Monday, following a deep cleaning recommended by public health authorities and experts. The disease called blastomycosis is related to a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing wood and leaves. The company says no spores were found during the mill cleanup. There have been 115 cases of blastomycosis so far, according to the local health department. The ill were workers, contractors or mill visitors. Fourteen people were admitted to the hospital, and one of them died.

