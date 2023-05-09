Gov. Whitmer’s sister seeking New York congressional seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is running for a New York congressional seat that narrowly flipped to Republican control last year and is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive contests in 2024. Liz Gereghty is a Democratic small business owner and school board member. She’s seeking the seat once held by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who led his party’s effort to hold control of Congress in 2022 as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee but lost his own race to Republican Mike Lawler, a state Assemblyman. Lawler won by about 1,800 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

