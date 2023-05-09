EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions

Brussels (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is urging EU member nations to take trade measures against countries that help the Kremlin circumvent the bloc’s sanctions against Russia. Von der Leyen says the measures should be part of a new round of sanctions that member countries are discussing to undermine Russia’s war effort. She said Tuesday that “if we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods.” She did not name the countries, but unusual flows of goods through China and Iran have notably been on the EU’s radar for some time.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.