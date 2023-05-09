Dozens injured in highway collision in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A highway collision between a long-distance bus and a truck has injured dozens of people in eastern Germany. German news agency dpa reported that the crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway in the state of Brandenburg between the towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf. Police told dpa that 35 people were hurt, including six with severe injuries. Police said the truck, which was traveling in the direction of Berlin, collided with the side of the bus when it tried to change lanes. The highway was closed as emergency personnel tended to the injured and secured the scene.

