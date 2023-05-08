Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler gets 4 years for Capitol riot

A military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler has been sentenced to four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Monday ordered Virginia resident Hatchet Speed to serve the four-year sentence after he completes a separate three-year prison term for a conviction on firearms offenses. The FBI recorded Speed’s conversations with the undercover agent more than a year after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Prosecutors say Speed expressed his admiration for Hitler during the recorded conversation and also discussed a plan to kill Jewish people.

