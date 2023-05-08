Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming “dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees’ missteps are being used against them by such groups.

