Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88B profit in 1st quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco has reported a first-quarter profit of $31.88 billion, down from $39.47 billion the same quarter last year. The firm known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. blamed the drop reported Tuesday on lower global oil prices. Aramco made a $30.73 billion profit in the fourth quarter of last year. In March, Aramco announced earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists amid concerns about climate change. Those earnings came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.