Mexican president to hold call with Biden on immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he will talk with U.S. President Joe Biden by telephone on Tuesday about immigration and the fentanyl crisis. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the talks will also include development programs to stem the flow of migrants. The conversation comes two days before the end of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants who crossed the border illegally. López Obrador appealed to migrants not to use smugglers to travel to the U.S. border. He has asked the U.S. government to contribute more development aid to Central America so people won’t have to migrate. He also slammed proposals by U.S. Republican legislators to restrict asylum.

